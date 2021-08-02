Peaceful scene as barn hides in Yorkshire Dales National Park limestone landscape

It’s the perfect scene for any rambler searching for a peaceful space to wander.

A barn hides in the limestone landscape of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

The serene image was shot on Malham Moor Lane near Threshfield, which is close to Skipton.

Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Of as much interest to wandering walkers as the village itself, though, is the nearby Threshfield Quarry, a disused limestone resource.

Work at the quarry stopped in 2000 and the owners, Tarmac, started a programme of site clearance and efforts to restore the grounds in preparation for long-term access and development.

At more than 12 acres, the quarry site is the largest area within the Yorkshire Dales National Park that is designated for development.

In June 2012 the Threshfield Quarry Development Trust (TQDT) was incorporated to “oversee the implementation of a combined economic and cultural vision for the future use of the site”.

Then in 2015, TQDT worked with Yorkshire Wildlife Trust to commission a “master plan” for the development of the quarry.

It is usually open to the public, who could follow footpaths around the lime kilns area, and link up with other pedestrian routes. The water in the basin of Threshfield Quarry is a deep blue colour because of the presence of the limestone that was once extracted at the site – giving it the appearance of a lagoon.

However, its website lists the site as currently closed due to health and safety concerns.

Threshfield is also home to Wharfedale Rugby Union Football Club.

The neighbouring village is Grassington, which will be familiar to viewers of Channel 5’s All Creatures Great and Small remake.

It doubles as Darrowby, where character Siegfried Farnon’s fictional veterinary practice is based.

The TV adaptation is based onthe best-selling books by James Herriot, the pen name of Alf Wight, who wrote about his experiences as a young Thirsk-based vet.