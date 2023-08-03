Planning row over whether 'dangerous' historic stone wall near Filey should be demolished for housing scheme

Councillors have been asked to refuse planning permission for the demolition of a “historic” stone wall and the erection of a replacement structure.

The committee will meet on Thursday, August 10 to determine whether the applicant, Shaun Wood, will be permitted to demolish the wall and create four additional parking spaces as well as four electric charging points at 1 – 4 Farm Close in Gristhorpe, Filey.

The planning authority has recommended that councillors refuse permission for the application which is part of a wider scheme for the erection of four two-bedroom dwellings, originally approved in 2018.

Gristhorpe, near Filey

However, the works permitted by that application are currently “subject to an appeal for non-determination” and according to the council the application seeks “a number of changes to the permitted scheme”.

No objections to the scheme were raised by the Highway Authority or Gristhorpe and Lebberston Parish Council on the condition that “the rebuild material should be of the same material and look”.

A heritage statement commissioned by the applicant, Mr Wood, also states that “the partially collapsed stone wall is a dangerous structure and cannot be retained or repaired”.

Only one public comment was received during the consultation period and this was written by the applicant.

Mr Wood said: “The wall has been dangerous for a long time now and is secured with fencing – we are asking that it be rebuilt in a similar material.”

He added: “The wall needs to be realigned to allow parking at the side of 1 Farm Close and to enable access to the electrical charging points, which will also ensure that vehicles can be parked safely and remain away from Main Street.”

But planning officers said that re-siting the wall using new materials would result in the loss of the wall’s patination and its “key aesthetic quality and marker of its age and originality”.

They added that demolishing and rebuilding it would “harmfully and unacceptably diminish its contribution to the character of the conservation area”.

At the meeting on Thursday, August 10, councillors will also discuss an application from Mr Wood seeking permission to construct “one dormer window to each rear elevation of the residential properties” at Farm Close.