Plans for using two buildings linked to The Piece Hall knocked back

Planners have rejected two applications which offered alternative uses for a building historically linked to Halifax’s famous Piece Hall.
By John Greenwood
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 10:40 BST

Piece Mill Ltd submitted two applications to Calderdale Council, one a proposal to change its use from commercial, business and services to a hotel, and a separate application to convert the building’s third floor into nine self-contained homes.

Historically, the Piece Mill building on Horton Street was built to withstand heavy use as a storage and back-up building for traders at the Grade I listed Piece Hall.

The premises were extensively restored throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The Piece Mill building on Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: GoogleThe Piece Mill building on Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: Google
The Piece Mill building on Horton Street, Halifax. Picture: Google

The company deemed its usage – providing a business environment conducive of education – not sufficient and sought alternative uses.

However, it is back to drawing board as change of use permission for the hotel plans, and a certificate of lawful development has also been turned down for the conversion proposal (23/00260/19).

But use has previously been granted for 24 apartments on the upper floors, said the company.

