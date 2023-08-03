Piece Mill Ltd submitted two applications to Calderdale Council, one a proposal to change its use from commercial, business and services to a hotel, and a separate application to convert the building’s third floor into nine self-contained homes.
Historically, the Piece Mill building on Horton Street was built to withstand heavy use as a storage and back-up building for traders at the Grade I listed Piece Hall.
The premises were extensively restored throughout 2016, 2017 and 2018.
The company deemed its usage – providing a business environment conducive of education – not sufficient and sought alternative uses.
However, it is back to drawing board as change of use permission for the hotel plans, and a certificate of lawful development has also been turned down for the conversion proposal (23/00260/19).
But use has previously been granted for 24 apartments on the upper floors, said the company.