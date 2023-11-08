Plans to create memorial garden at Grade II*-listed chapel in Yorkshire to entice more visitors

Proposals to create a memorial garden at a historic chapel have been submitted to planners.

Wainsgate Chapel has applied to Calderdale Council seeking planning permission and listed building consent to create the garden at the Grade II*-listed church at Wainsgate Lane, Old Town, above Hebden Bridge.

It is owned by the Historic Chapels Trust and run by volunteers, recently becoming a registered charity, and regularly hosts events including music concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first chapel was built there in 1750 though it was subsequently rebuilt in 1815 and again in 1860, when it also included Sunday school and minister’s house, say supporting documents with the application.

A memorial garden for workers is planned at the historic Wainsgate Chapel, at Old Town, above Hebden Bridge

The aim is to create the garden at the front and roadside, incorporating a rill – a brook or stream – and pool.

The church says it will be a garden of remembrance for workers – people who lost their lives as a consequence of their work.

It says on its website: “The new garden at Wainsgate will be dedicated to the lives of the mill workers; the factory workers; the farm workers; the labourers; and all the front line workers who lost their lives during the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The garden will be set in the grounds of the chapel, here in the heart of the Calder Valley, a landscape shaped by the hands of generations of skilled working people. It will be a gentle, calming space for everyone to come and remember the people who lost their lives whilst at work.”

The application, number 23/00365/FUL, and listed building consent application, number 23/00366/LBC, can be viewed on the council’s planning portal.

The church says it will also incorporate nature-inspired planting for year round colour, wildlife friendly habitats, new safer paths with better access for wheelchairs, and seats for private reflection and gatherings, as well as reinstatement of an outdoor toilet block.

If planning permission is granted, the church hopes work can start on the garden in spring 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The graveyard is still in use for burials and the interment of ashes, and funeral services and celebrations are held regularly in the chapel, says the document.

The only listed monument in the graveyard is the Fawcett tomb which is Grade II-listed – restoration of steps up to the memorial, improving people’s access to it, also form part of the plans.

The works are designed to be visually unobtrusive, using materials in keeping with its character, no significant elements being removed or altered, say the documents.

The works will improve the viability of Wainsgate for the benefit of the community and as a heritage resource and “will almost certainly lead to an increase in the number of people visiting and using the building,” says the church.