Calls have been made for one of Bradford’s “most striking” buildings to be used for civic or cultural purposes after it was put on the market.

City House has recently become empty after education provider Aspire i-Gen went into administration last month.

Built as the city’s original Chamber of Commerce, the seven-storey building is one of Bradford’s best preserved. It is opposite the entrance to Bradford Forster Square Station, making it one of the first sights visitors to Bradford will see.

Now the building has been put up for sale, and members of Bradford Civic Society hope it doesn’t become the latest city centre building to be converted into substandard flats.

The building still has an ornate boardroom once used by wool barons

City House, formerly known as Commerce House, was opened in 1929 by the Prince of Wales, who became King Edward VIII before abdicating.

The 16,908 sq.ft building was built for Bradford Chamber of Commerce at a cost of £86,000, and was in use until the early 1990s when Government pressure led to the amalgamation of Leeds and Bradford chambers of commerce.

In its heyday it was one of the most prestigious buildings in Bradford, with key wool trade bodies holding office space, and a caretaker’s flat on the top floor.

The building retains many of its original features.

The listing, on Eddisons estate agent’s website, mentions the various suites in the building named after Bradford wool barons such as Sir Titus Salt and Samuel Lister.

The listing describes the building as a “superb city centre office block with development potential. Prime city centre location. Stunning architectural features. Ideal for both owner occupiers and developers. Suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning.”

It adds: “The property provides both open plan and private office suites, reception area and two former retail units at ground level. There is also a substantial former boardroom and meeting room benefitting from high ceilings and ornate windows.”

The listing, which does not include any price for the building, boasts of its proximity to the Broadway Shipping Centre, iconic Midland Hotel and Darley Street Market, which is due to open next year.

A spokesperson for Bradford Civic Society said: “The former Chamber of Commerce buildings is one of the most striking frontages in Bradford and is remarkably well preserved and restored inside.

“Given its condition, layout, and location it would be much better suited to civic or cultural uses, rather than residential.”