Pocklington World War One heroes memorabilia to go on display at history group meeting

Memorabilia from Frederick and Edward Robson will be displayed at the history group’s May meeting.

It’s the history group’s AGM but it’s more of a history presentation than a meeting, with all the artefacts and photographs that have been added to the Pocklington history collection over the past year being displayed.

And it will include a collection of memorabilia from Frederick and Edward Robson, who were both killed at The Somme in 1918, that was purchased at auction a fortnight ago.

The two brothers followed in each other’s footsteps in life and death. Both went to Pocklington School, then on to university to read law before completing their lawyer’s articles with their father’s firm of solicitors in Pocklington.

Frederick Robson was killed at The Somme in 1918.

Both were posted to France in 1915 as captains in the 5th Battalion, Yorkshire Regiment (Green Howards), and both were decorated for bravery in the same action in 1916 – Frederick being awarded the Distinguished Service Order and Edward the Military Cross, which they received together from King George V at Buckingham Palace later that year.

The collection includes scenes of the 1901 coronation celebrations in Pocklington, Robson family photographs and a cricket team thought to be Frederick playing for Yorkshire Gentlemen.

Most notable is a series of military cartoon caricatures that Edward drew in the trenches, along with the writing cases of both brothers. Also on display will be photographs, maps and documents gathered in the last 12 months, plus the 1823 Pocklington made grandfather clock along with a history of the Milner family of Pocklington clockmakers.

The Pocklington and District Local History Group meeting and AGM is at the Old Courthouse, George Street, Pocklington at 7.30pm on Thursday, May 5.