Polar Express: Steam returns to Wensleydale Railway as LMS Black Five locomotive booked to haul Christmas trains

The LMS engine, built in 1937, will return to Wensleydale to operate the Christmas family service, which has already sold out its 63,000 tickets.

The Black Five will remain on the heritage line between Christmas and New Year, when it will work the mince pie special services on December 27 and 28, once the Polar Express trains have ended.

The mince pie specials run between Leeming Bar and Leyburn and passengers will travel on newly refurbished carriages. Refreshment options include mince pies, hot drinks, local cheeses and sherry, and there will be children’s activities on board.

The Polar Express has now sold 63,000 tickets

