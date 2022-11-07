Polar Express: Steam returns to Wensleydale Railway as LMS Black Five locomotive booked to haul Christmas trains
The Wensleydale Railway has hired Black Five locomotive Lancashire Fusilier to haul its popular Polar Express and mince pie special trains this Christmas.
The LMS engine, built in 1937, will return to Wensleydale to operate the Christmas family service, which has already sold out its 63,000 tickets.
The Black Five will remain on the heritage line between Christmas and New Year, when it will work the mince pie special services on December 27 and 28, once the Polar Express trains have ended.
The mince pie specials run between Leeming Bar and Leyburn and passengers will travel on newly refurbished carriages. Refreshment options include mince pies, hot drinks, local cheeses and sherry, and there will be children’s activities on board.
Since 2021, the Wensleydale Railway has moved away from ownership of its own steam locomotives and pursued a policy of hiring in engines for special events to reduce costs. Regular services on the route are worked by vintage diesels.