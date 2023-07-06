Mr and Mrs Biggs were given permission by Calderdale Council’s planning committee to make the changes at Popples Barn, Popples, Bradshaw, near Halifax, which is close to the listed Popples Almshouses.
According to the Almshouse Association website, Popples Almshouses were “founded by philanthropist Elizabeth Wadsworth in 1832 to benefit single ladies aged 50 years and above.
“Elizabeth had connections with Anne Lister, as dramatised in the TV series Gentleman Jack, and wrote diaries from 1817-1829, around the same time as Ms Lister.”
Thirty of 40 representations received were objections including from Halifax Civic Trust.
Concerns included impact the changes would have on the historic setting of listed buildings, and the impact work might have on older people living in “peaceful surroundings” at Popples Almshouses.
Ward councillor Coun Dan Sutherland wrote saying he believed the changes would have an adverse effect on the almshouses.
However, ten representations supporting the application, arguing the planned changes were in keeping with the surroundings and would improve a site which had become an eyesore.
And council officers had recommended the proposals should be approved, including the conservation officer who concluded that although there would be some minor harm, it would be less than substantial.
After some debate and hearing from the applicant, their agent, an objector and ward councillors Coun Sutherland and Coun Steph Clarke, committee members agreed to approve the plans, with some conditions.