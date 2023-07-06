Planning councillors have given the go-ahead to plans to raise the roof and extend a property close to a Grade II-listed building in Yorkshire.

Mr and Mrs Biggs were given permission by Calderdale Council’s planning committee to make the changes at Popples Barn, Popples, Bradshaw, near Halifax, which is close to the listed Popples Almshouses.

According to the Almshouse Association website, Popples Almshouses were “founded by philanthropist Elizabeth Wadsworth in 1832 to benefit single ladies aged 50 years and above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Elizabeth had connections with Anne Lister, as dramatised in the TV series Gentleman Jack, and wrote diaries from 1817-1829, around the same time as Ms Lister.”

Buildings at the Popples, at Bradshaw, Halifax, including the almshouses. Picture: Google

Thirty of 40 representations received were objections including from Halifax Civic Trust.

Concerns included impact the changes would have on the historic setting of listed buildings, and the impact work might have on older people living in “peaceful surroundings” at Popples Almshouses.

Ward councillor Coun Dan Sutherland wrote saying he believed the changes would have an adverse effect on the almshouses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, ten representations supporting the application, arguing the planned changes were in keeping with the surroundings and would improve a site which had become an eyesore.

And council officers had recommended the proposals should be approved, including the conservation officer who concluded that although there would be some minor harm, it would be less than substantial.