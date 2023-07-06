All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol

Popples Almshouses: Extension of building close to listed almshouses given green light

Planning councillors have given the go-ahead to plans to raise the roof and extend a property close to a Grade II-listed building in Yorkshire.
By John Greenwood
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:02 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 08:25 BST

Mr and Mrs Biggs were given permission by Calderdale Council’s planning committee to make the changes at Popples Barn, Popples, Bradshaw, near Halifax, which is close to the listed Popples Almshouses.

According to the Almshouse Association website, Popples Almshouses were “founded by philanthropist Elizabeth Wadsworth in 1832 to benefit single ladies aged 50 years and above.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Elizabeth had connections with Anne Lister, as dramatised in the TV series Gentleman Jack, and wrote diaries from 1817-1829, around the same time as Ms Lister.”

Most Popular
Buildings at the Popples, at Bradshaw, Halifax, including the almshouses. Picture: GoogleBuildings at the Popples, at Bradshaw, Halifax, including the almshouses. Picture: Google
Buildings at the Popples, at Bradshaw, Halifax, including the almshouses. Picture: Google

Thirty of 40 representations received were objections including from Halifax Civic Trust.

Concerns included impact the changes would have on the historic setting of listed buildings, and the impact work might have on older people living in “peaceful surroundings” at Popples Almshouses.

Ward councillor Coun Dan Sutherland wrote saying he believed the changes would have an adverse effect on the almshouses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, ten representations supporting the application, arguing the planned changes were in keeping with the surroundings and would improve a site which had become an eyesore.

And council officers had recommended the proposals should be approved, including the conservation officer who concluded that although there would be some minor harm, it would be less than substantial.

After some debate and hearing from the applicant, their agent, an objector and ward councillors Coun Sutherland and Coun Steph Clarke, committee members agreed to approve the plans, with some conditions.

Related topics:YorkshireCalderdale Council