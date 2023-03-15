The first ever archaeological dig at a Yorkshire nature reserve is set to take place next month.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is working with DigVentures to explore potential historic settlements at Potteric Carr Nature Reserve, near Doncaster, for the first time. There is expected to be an opportunity for the general public to be involved in the dig.

Aerial imagery has recently revealed the eye-catching outlines of roundhouses, enclosures, field systems and ditches, at Loversall Carr on the edge of Potteric Carr Nature Reserve. These are all signs that on this spot once stood a vast ancient settlement, probably dating back to the Iron Age and Roman periods.

Kimberley Teale, archaeologist and Programme Manager at DigVentures, said: "This dig is really significant because the site has never been excavated before.

Loversall Carr on the edge of Potteric Carr Nature Reserve

"It's a huge prehistoric settlement, set within a much wider Iron Age landscape, which means it has enormous potential to help us better understand Iron Age and Romano-British Doncaster. From an archaeological point of view, that's really exciting.”

As part of the dig on April 1 and 2, there will be places for budding archaeologists to join the DigVentures team and Yorkshire Wildlife to see what we can find hidden beneath the ground.

Kat Woolley, the inspiring people officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “This is such an exciting opportunity to learn more about the history of Potteric Carr and Doncaster more widely.

"We are particularly looking forward to having the local community involved over the weekend – and sharing the thrill of what we find.”

The team unearthing an ancient wall

DigVentures is a team of archaeologists who launched the world's first crowdfunded excavation in 2012.

It now organises archaeological digs that adults and children can take part in; from Roman settlements and Iron Age hillforts, to medieval castles and miners’ cottages.

More information about the dig and how to sign up can be found here.