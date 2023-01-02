One of the most remote properties currently for sale in the UK has had its asking price reduced by £50,000.

3 Blea Moor Cottages in the Yorkshire Dales has now been on the market for more than six months, and was originally listed by agents Fisher Hopper last summer for £300,000.

Although the three-bedroom property requires extensive modernisation, they were expecting interest from buyers keen on its isolated setting or business owners wanting to cater to walkers on the nearby Three Peaks Challenge route.

Yet its price has now dropped to £250,000 after it failed to sell.

The cottage in its isolated location

The 1940s former railway worker’s cottage is one of a row of three (the others have been demolished) built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway, who ran the nearby Settle to Carlisle line. It is next to the Blea Moor signal box, the most isolated in England that Network Rail still staff.

The property’s quirks include being accessible only by quad bike or 4x4 and having no mains gas and electricity, but it is close to the main walkers’ path to Whernside.

It was previously owned by reclusive John Myerscough. He used a windmill and generator for power, Calor Gas cylinders for cooking, a stove for heat and had water transported to the house by trailer.

Fisher Hopper believe the cottage could interest investors who could run it as a holiday let, bunkhouse or walkers’ cafe, and it would also make a unique second home. They described it as having ‘great potential’.

It was built in the 1940s, considerably later than most railway properties, because Settle to Carlisle line workers needed to be close to the route as it was so remote

Potential buyers must park at Ribblehead Viaduct and walk 20 minutes for a viewing.

