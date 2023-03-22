Puffins Galore! has been an incredible success in East Yorkshire – and now some of the 42 puffin sculptures are going up for auction, with anyone able to bid for them.

The puffin trail along the East Yorkshire coast proved so popular that its initial run was extended until Easter, and 200,000 people are thought to have visited the area to take part.

Ahead of the event’s end date on April 16, details of the charity auction of 14 of the 42 sculptures have now been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grand Puffin Auction will take place at West Building Supplies in Bridlington on May 13, with Gilbert Baitson the auctioneers. The remainder of the 42 puffins have been purchased by the businesses and organisations which sponsored them, and some of the new owners intend to keep them on public display.

Puffins Galore! sculptures at Hull Marina

The auction lots will also be available to view at the building yard from May 5-12, having undergone restoration at a ‘puffinry’.

Despite setbacks when several of the sculptures were vandalised, they have brought visitors to places such as Hull, Bempton and Kilnsea.

Profits from the auction will be split between the RNLI, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Gilbert Baitson have experience with such local cultural icons – they previously sold off the Philip Larkin toad sculptures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Auctioneer Andrew Baitson said: “We just love auctioning these wonderful animal sculptures. They generate so much interest and there’s a very special excitement in the room when they come under the hammer – and of course it’s great to get the very best price so that the charities all benefit.”

One of the businesses that has benefitted from having a puffin on site is Risby Fishing Ponds and Folly Lake Cafe, whose owner Andrew Clappison said: “Since it arrived in the summer, our puffin, 'Star Gansey' by Clare West, has brought thousands of visitors to Risby Fishing Ponds. It’s been a fantastic attraction and we have thoroughly enjoyed being a part of the community that the Puffins Galore! team has created. We are all looking forward to seeing what they come up with next!”

Wykeland Property have confirmed that their puffin, ‘Where Sea Meets Shore’ by Evie Grace Caldwell, will remain at the Flemingate Centre in Beverley. It will be displayed inside independent art shop and gallery Art & Soul.