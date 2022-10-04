Over 100,000 people have followed the trail to spot the 42 individually designed, painted and sponsored puffin sculptures and their presence has given businesses on the route a huge boost.

It opened in July and was originally meant to end in November, with an ‘auction’ of the puffins then held in aid of charity.

But demand has been so high that East Riding Council and Yorkshire Coast BID will now not remove the puffins for bidding until next May.

Puffins Galore! at Hull Marina

Each puffin has been decorated by a local artist and has its own dedicated team of volunteers who care for it.

Despite some of the statues having to be removed and repaired after they were vandalised in Hull city centre, the art project has been a major success.

Co-director Clare Huby said: “We have received many requests from members of the public, asking for the trail to be continued into next year. People from around the UK and abroad have been in touch to tell us how much they’ve enjoyed taking part with friends and family of all ages. It appears that our special puffins have captured the hearts of many.

“The trail spans across East Yorkshire and is easily accessible for wheelchair users. One of our fans created an access guide from a wheelchair point of view, which has been shared on our social media.

“Families have posted many photos on social media, all with happy smiling faces. It’s a great way to get out into the fresh air for some gentle exercise and visit some places that are not typical tourist spots.

“Now that our original plan to gather the colony and auction the sculptures in November has been extended, this means people can visit the puffin sculptures until the real birds fly back from the North Sea for breeding at Bempton Cliffs and Flamborough.”

The exhibition’s message is to highlight the threat puffins and other seabirds face from climate change and environmental pressures.

Downloads of the trail’s app map have exceeded 15,000 and 75,000 spotter’s guides were distributed to libraries, shops and other venues.

Organisers expect at least 200,000 visitors to have been recorded by the new end date in the spring.

Visit East Yorkshire has provided additional funding support to allow the sculptures to remain.

Among the businesses to have sponsored a puffin is Beverley jeweller’s shop Guest and Philips. Karen Guest said: “We have had great feedback from customers in Beverley about the Beverley Nightlife Puffin which we sponsored. It has been a real talking point in the town with many visitors and residents taking pictures with the Puffin. It has been a great initiative and we are very pleased to hear that it has been extended to next April. I am confident they will prove a great attraction through the winter and festive season.”

Mr Moo’s ice cream parlour at Skipsea saw a significant upturn in trade after sponsoring a puffin which was placed outside the cafe.

Director Harry Foreman said: “Sponsoring Clue-Ella Puffinella, decorated by artist Michaela Truelove, has been fantastic for our business. Since the sculpture was installed in July, we’ve been inundated with puffin spotters who have all stopped off at the cafe for lunches and ice creams.

“It has definitely helped to raise awareness of Mr Moo’s and we are delighted to on the Puffins Galore! team.”

The Regeneration of Bridlington Old Town group said the trail has ‘surpassed all expectations and dramatically increased footfall’ while the owners of Risby Fishing Ponds and Folly Lake Cafe said they were ‘astounded’ at the number of visitors they had welcomed since appearing on the trail.