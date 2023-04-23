Hundreds of classic cars descended on the East Yorkshire coast this weekend for the Race the Waves festival.

There were cruises and meets throughout the weekend at locations including Bridlington Old Town and Flamborough Lighthouse, before the races on South Beach on Saturday.

The event is organised by Backfire Promotions and Paul Garbutt. In 2017, East Riding Council approached Mr Garbutt about the possibility of creating a motorcycle show at Bridlington Spa, and Race the Waves was initially meant to only be a pilot to drive interest in the town, previously popular with vintage scooter owners. However it has continued as a stand-alone weekend attracting all manner of vehicles.

The Yorkshire beaches have a long tradition of motor speed trials and races, dating back to around 1905 when they were held at Filey.

All images by Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty. To buy copies of any image, email [email protected]

1 . nlyp-race the waves - bridlington-jh-17-yor.JPG This years The Race the Waves Vintage Beach Race festival held on Bridlingon's south beach with over one hundred competitors taking part in the event from the early years of coastal motor racing to post-war American hot-rodders and drag racing culture. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 22nd April 2023. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

