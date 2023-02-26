Racing star Guy Martin launches East Riding road rally in Yorkshire for the Beverley and District Motor Club

A road rally for enthusiasts and novice fans saw a roaring start with a superstar of the racing world Guy Martin on hand to wave off the top competitors.

The Reed Group East Riding Stages Rally, from the Beverley and District Motor Club, saw 147 entrants for the 45-mile closed road tarmac rally.

Organisers said special guest Guy Martin, Isle of Man TT race winner, had arrived early to chat with crews and the crowd, refusing all payment for the day or his time.

Huge crowds gathered at the marketplace in Beverley town centre for a FanZone from Visit East Yorkshire, meeting some of the UK's leading drivers and teams.

Pictured Rally cars powering along one of the stages near the hamlet West Newton in East Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Last year there were some 5,000 spectators and Richard Vincent, club vice chairman and event director, estimates the event could have seen double this number.

"It's been absolutely superb," he said. "A road rally is about bringing motorsports to the people, and certainly there are lots of people getting involved.

"Rallying is exciting," he added. "When you see these cars, at maximum speed, it gets the adrenaline flowing. They are colourful, they are exciting, they are a bit loud. It's just an experience to see these cars."

The rally, from the market place into the East Riding through four stages before a return for a second round, is a fast-paced test of skill and endurance. The event was launched in 2019, under a five-year plan in the hopes next time to bring in some stages in darkness.

Pictured Guy Martin, a British former motorcycle road racer and mechanic officially starting this years race. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

One of the club's drives this year was to offset its carbon emissions for the event, and it is leading the way over the resolution more so than any other rally in the country.

With support from the council, key sponsorship from the Reed Group as well as local supporters, the event is on track to keep growing.

"Everybody is getting behind it," said Mr Vincent. "And to know we have that support locally, it gives us the knowledge and the belief that we can grow in time."

Pictured Guy Martin, a British former motorcycle road racer and mechanic viewing the assembled rally cars in the middle of Beverley before he officially the started the race. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Guy Martin, a British former motorcycle road racer and mechanic viewing the assembled rally cars in the middle of Beverley before he officially the started the race. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Rally cars powering along one of the stages near the hamlet West Newton in East Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Rally cars powering along one of the stages near the hamlet West Newton in East Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Rally cars assembling in the middle of Beverley before the start of the race. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Rally cars powering along one of the stages near the hamlet West Newton in East Yorkshire. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Rally driver David Henderson, the winner of this rally last year. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.

Pictured Rally cars assembling in the middle of Beverley before the start of the race. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date:26th February 2023.