RAF aircrafts Red Arrows and Battle of Britain Lancaster Bomber are due to fly over Yorkshire seaside of Whitby this weekend - here are the dates and times.

The RAF flypasts will be flying over as part of Whitby’s seaside event Whitby Regatta which is expected to include a weekend full of entertainment, yacht and rowing races, prize presentations and a firework display.

Whitby Regatta has taken place for more than 180 years and is considered the oldest sea Regatta on the northeast coast, attracting large crowds to the Yorkshire seaside town that is famous for its links with Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Captain Cook.

Events at the Regatta include a Fun Run, rowing races and a Spit and Polish Classic Car Rally; this year it will take place from Saturday, August 12 to Monday, August 14. A major event that is always popular is the iconic moment Red Arrows and the Lancaster Bomber will fly over the crowds.

A Red Arrows display. (Pic credit: Kevin Brady)

When will the Red Arrows and Lancaster Bomber fly over Whitby?

The RAF Red Arrows Aerobatic Display Team is one of the world’s premier aerobatic display teams who represent the speed, agility and precision of the Royal Air Force and is the public face of the service.

Regatta visitors can watch the Red Arrows fly over Whitby and view the flypasts from East and West Piers and West Cliff on Sunday, August 13 at 5.10pm

The mission of the RAF BBMF (Lancaster Bomber) is to maintain the highly valuable artefacts of our national heritage in airworthy condition to honour those who have fallen in the service of this country and to promote the modern day Air Force, inspiring future generations in the process.