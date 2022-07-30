Estate agents Fisher Hopper are selling derelict 3 Blea Moor Cottages in the Yorkshire Dales for £300,000 - with the three-bedroom property requiring extensive renovation and not accessible by road.

It is beside the Blea Moor signal box on the Settle to Carlisle line - the most isolated box in England that is still manned by Network Rail.

The cottage is the last survivor of a row of three and was originally built for workers by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway between the world wars. Numbers 1 and 2 were much older cottages, built during the Midland Railway's ownership in the 1870s, and were demolished along with a lamp hut in the 1950s.

The last remaining workers' cottage with the signal box behind it

It stands on the main walkers' path up to Whernside on the Three Peaks route, and can only be accessed by 4x4 or quad bike.

The previous owner was John Myerscough, a 'recluse' who in 2010 was served with planning enforcement action by the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority after he stored a large quantity of scrap vehicles and waste on the land - including two shipping containers, a caravan, five disused oil tanks, a small digger, a cement mixer, numerous tyres and wheels, and a huge pile of household waste including a sofa, two wardrobes and a television. He complied with the order and the site was cleared.

Fisher Hopper said: "The property presents an interesting investment, with a range of potential commercial opportunities apparent: private holiday home; unique Airbnb experience; bunkhouse or refreshment stop on the Three Peaks route. Plans will be subject to the necessary consents - this is in the heart of the National Park - but for the right buyer with vision, there is great potential here.

Both buildings are in a remote location on the Settle to Carlisle line

"Due to the unusual nature of the location, interested parties are advised that it is a 20-minute walk from the parking at Ribblehead Viaduct to reach this property. There is no vehicular access for viewings.

"Current vehicular licence is at an annual licence fee of £125. The agents for the landowners have expressed that they would not be adverse to entering into such an arrangement with any potential purchaser, but this is strictly subject to the purchaser negotiating their own licence direct with said agents. The latter part of this route is only suitable for 4x4 vehicles and quads.

"There are no mains services available. When the property was last inhabited, the following arrangements were in place: electricity generation via a windmill and generator; Calor Gas cylinders for cooking; multi-fuel stove for heat; septic tank drainage (now disconnected) and water was transported via a trailer."

The property needs a full renovation

Yet the cottage has no mains services or vehicle access and is derelict

It was built in the 1940s during the LMS period of operations