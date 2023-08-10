Rare 20p coin with 'spectacular error' bought by Yorkshire collector fetches £1,400 at auction

The blemished piece of change, which was minted in 1990, had been created for a British overseas territory before being pulled from circulation due to its poor quality. The coin - which was struck in copper-plated steel blank - sold on Wednesday (Aug 9) for its hefty price tag at Tennants Auctioneers, in Harrogate.

Collector Alun Barker is understood to have picked up the one-of-a-kind piece on Ebay in December 2017 for just £50. And a few months later, in January 2018, the coin was confirmed as genuine by the Royal Mint, who provided it with a letter of accreditation. Specialists Tennants had expected the disfigured money to reach at least £1,200 when it went under the hammer.

The sale also included several other impressive pieces of currency, including a George VI, 'Coronation' gold proof set, from 1937, which sold for £11,000. The four coins collection included a £5, double sovereign, sovereign and half sovereign. And they bare the monarch's head as well as a relief of George and the dragon, which was created by Italian engraver Benedetto Pistrucci.

This 1990 20p has been struck on a copper-plated steel blank intended for one of the other countries the Royal Mint produces coins for; a spectacular error and the only one of its kind known, on discovery the coin was featured in the national press

The set came in a Royal Mint red leather case with a GRVI monogram - the King's royal cypher - and the words 'specimen coins 1937' in gilt lettering. It was just one of 5,001 that were created. The sale also included a rare Pattern Crown coin from 1966, which was designed by Anthony Foley and struck in.925 silver, which sold for £2,300.

It was just one of only 100 struck bears the conjoined busts of Elizabeth and Phillip along with the warrior Britannia riding in a chariot while hurling thunderbolts.

A Charles III four-coin gold proof set, minted in 2022 to mark Queen Elizabeth II passing, also sold for £1,400 It comprised a double sovereign, sovereign, half sovereign and quarter sovereign and was one of only 750 sets.

The coins were housed in a Royal Mint box of issue with an accompanying booklet and certificate of authenticity. Included in the same lot were a 1699 cheque complete with seal and an interesting £20 error note with misaligned colours. Following the sale, Tennants Auctioneers' Coin Cataloguer Will Dobbins said he was impressed with how well the money had sold.

He said: "This was a really good sale overall, selling 98% of the lots offered, and we were delighted to achieve such strong results for our vendors. Of particular interest was a 1966 Pattern Crown. Minted in sterling silver, it was designed by Anthony Foley and was one of only 100 struck.