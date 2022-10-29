Rare book laced with poison found by Leeds librarian who came across a list of toxic tomes

Now a rare book laced with deadly poison has been discovered by a curious librarian who came across a database of toxic tomes.

Leeds Central Library’s copy of My Own Garden: The Young Gardener’s Yearbook was published back in 1855, and has long been tucked away safely in its special collections.

But the humble book, an innocent gift from a doting father, had likely been dyed with arsenic as was fashion to create its vivid green hue.

A rare book laced with a deadly poison has been discovered by librarians in Leeds as part of a global search for the toxic texts stashed on shelves across the world. Pictured with senior librarian Rhian Isaac.

Senior librarian Rhian Isaac made the startling discovery as she browsed the database of The Poison Book Project. Immediately she recognised one of its books.

"It did have this very vivid, distinct colour of emerald green - linked with arsenic in the 1850s,” she said. “It was known to be toxic at the time, but people just loved the colour."

Heavy metals such as arsenic were once commonly used as a way to achieve what was considered an “aesthetically pleasing” shade of green.

"It was a bit of a shock that this was used in things like books for children or toys even,” said Ms Isaac. “They just didn't know the full risks."

The book at Leeds Central Library.

The Poison Book project is a global search, started by the International Institute for Conservation in America, for historic books created using toxins or heavy metals.

Arsenic, once used to create this emerald green colour, can be lethal when ingested.

Ms Isaac has also discovered an inscription inside the book that reveals it was a gift to a young Caroline Gott, of the famed Leeds industrialist family, from her father William.

Both were descendants of wool merchant Benjamin Gott, who once owned Armley Mills and whose family remained prominent local industrialists for several generations.

The book laced with poison was found by senior librarian Rhian Isaac

It was given to Leeds' collection when Benjamin Gott's great-granddaughter Beryl bequeathed a large part of her own library, including botany books, to the service.

Ms Isaac said: "Leeds Public Libraries have these wonderful collections that are really connected with the city. This is a link back to the big names of the wool industry.

"It's a really nice bit of Leeds history now.

She added: “As a librarian, it’s always incredibly exciting to discover any sort of rare, or unusual book in our collection.

"This book was kept in special collections, it has always been restricted access. Now there are even more precautions.

"Normally, as a library, we are more concerned about the risks to the books - this time it's different. Nitrile gloves have to be used."

