Rare chance to see inside empty part of Salts Mill in Saltaire as museum holds open day before moving in

The Peace Museum is offering the public a chance to see inside a disused and empty floor of Salts Mill in Saltaire.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 17:28 GMT

The museum will move from its Bradford city centre base to the mill next year and visitors can drop in on Saturday November 25 from 11am-2pm to see inside the area that its exhibits will occupy. Feedback can also be submitted at the drop-in event.

The Peace Museum received a National Lottery grant to fund the move to a larger site that will allow more of its collection to go on display.

It is the only UK museum dedicated to peace, and holds a variety of artefacts linked to the peace movement, from protest banners to letters and posters.

The Peace Museum will take over a disused floor of Salts MillThe Peace Museum will take over a disused floor of Salts Mill
The centrepiece of the World Heritage Site of Saltaire, Salts Mill has become a major tourist attraction since it re-opened as an arts centre in the 1980s.

As well as being a gallery of Bradford artist David Hockney’s work, it has a bookshop, exhibition space, numerous other stores and cafes and restaurants.

It is still owned by the family of Jonathan Silver, the businessman who restored the mill when it fell into dereliction.

