Rare chance to see inside empty part of Salts Mill in Saltaire as museum holds open day before moving in

The Peace Museum is offering the public a chance to see inside a disused and empty floor of Salts Mill in Saltaire.

The museum will move from its Bradford city centre base to the mill next year and visitors can drop in on Saturday November 25 from 11am-2pm to see inside the area that its exhibits will occupy. Feedback can also be submitted at the drop-in event.

The Peace Museum received a National Lottery grant to fund the move to a larger site that will allow more of its collection to go on display.

It is the only UK museum dedicated to peace, and holds a variety of artefacts linked to the peace movement, from protest banners to letters and posters.

The centrepiece of the World Heritage Site of Saltaire, Salts Mill has become a major tourist attraction since it re-opened as an arts centre in the 1980s.

As well as being a gallery of Bradford artist David Hockney’s work, it has a bookshop, exhibition space, numerous other stores and cafes and restaurants.