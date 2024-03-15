The Friends group have described their ‘significant anger and heartbreak’ over Raven Hall’s takeover by Newcastle-based hospitality operator Apartment Group, which comes into effect on April 3.

The Apartment Group have already announced plans to rename the hotel at Ravenscar, between Scarborough and Whitby, ‘Grand Villa Heights’ and market it as a luxury wedding venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built in the late 18th century for the owner of the local alum works, the building is not listed and has been altered over the years, but has operated as a hotel since 1895.

Raven Hall has a dramatic clifftop location

The Friends object to renovation work that they believe will ‘Americanise’ the property, which was sold by retiring businesswoman Diane Uhalde, who owned it for around 20 years.

They have also criticised the rebrand and new name as being more suited to Las Vegas than Robin Hood’s Bay.

The group claims to have the support of the two rival candidates for the Scarborough and Whitby parliamentary seat, Roberto Weeden-Sanz (Conservative) and Alison Hulme (Labour).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement read: “Significant anger and heartbreak is being felt across Yorkshire and beyond as more become aware of Apartment Group’s plans to ‘Americanise’ Raven Hall, a much-loved historic venue, by bringing in a Las Vegas style and renaming the site Grand Villa Heights, from a name that has not been changed since the 1800s."

Mr Weeden-Sanz said: “Whilst I welcome investment in our Yorkshire coast and the opportunities it brings, it is important that the area’s heritage is preserved. Raven Hall is an iconic attraction on our coast with centuries of history. I hope the new owners will engage with the community and listen to their concerns, which will help ensure that the hotel continues to operate successfully over the years to come. I will be writing to them to ask for a meeting to raise some of the concerns which local people have,”

The group claim that the new owner’s plans represent a ‘complete overhaul’ of the hotel with the ‘removal of character developed since 1763’.

The statement continued: “Those in the small village of Ravenscar view Raven Hall as the quiet centrepiece of their community, with many village events being held there over the years. All feel anger and heartbreak at the prospect of losing their special place, which is not helped by Apartment Group’s complete failure to communicate with the local and wider public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Apartment Group has been contacted for further comment, but previously told The Yorkshire Post that communication breakdowns, including with couples who have wedding bookings for the coming spring and summer, had been due to restrictions during the handover period which have now ended.

The business plans to impose a ban on fireworks at the venue and will spend £10million on refurbishing the hotel, which they believe requires modernisation.