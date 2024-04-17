The building overlooking Robin Hood’s Bay is a combination of a mansion built in the late 18th century for the owner of a local alum works and a late Victorian extension dating from the site’s conversion into a hotel.

This month a local businesswoman sold Raven Hall to hospitality chain the Apartment Group, who have revealed plans to turn the complex into a leading wedding venue.

However, a local campaign group called Friends of Raven Hall released statements outlining their concerns for the future of the clifftop hotel, fearing that the new management would make significant alterations. A rebrand under the new name Grand Villa Heights has already been announced.

Raven Hall consists of a Georgian mansion, a Victorian extension and modern flat-roofed additions

Several applications were then submitted to Historic England for the heritage body to consider listing the property, which has been a hotel since 1895 and was acquired as part of a Victorian scheme to turn the village of Ravenscar into an upmarket seaside resort.

However, Historic England rejected the bids, primarily due to the fact that the internal structure of the hall has already changed significantly since the 19th century.

Their assessment also pointed out that the history of Ravenscar and the failed resort project was of local rather than wider heritage interest.

They said the design of the building had been ‘compromised’ by flat-roofed additions to the complex dating from after the construction of the 1895 extension.

Raven Hall was the focal point of a resort development in the late 19th century before the real estate company went bankrupt, but the hotel and its golf links survived

Officers decreed that although Raven Hall’s architect, Frank Tugwell, was of national renown, his association did not outweigh the ‘detrimental’ alterations to the building.

A public meeting was held at Raven Hall this week for local residents to discuss concerns with chief executive Stuart Bailey and view plans for the refurbishment of the function suite, bar and restaurant areas. Apartment Group have responded to criticism that the venue will focus exclusively on weddings by stating that local day guests are still welcome at the hotel.