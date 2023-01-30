Red Arrows for sale: See inside barn where retired RAF aircraft are being stored on Yorkshire farm ahead of auction

This is the barn on a Yorkshire farm where two retired Red Arrows aircraft are being stored ahead of their sale at public auction.

Anyone can bid for the two planes – one of them a replica BAE Hawk which was used at the squadron’s recruitment fairs, and the other a Folland Gnat which was retired in 1975 after a crash landing, repainted in Red Arrows colours and followed the aerobatic display team around as a gatehouse mascot for the next 50 years.

They are now at Washfold Farm in Leyburn after Metcalfe Farms Haulage Ltd transported them from Lincolnshire to the Dales last week, and anyone interested in placing a bid can book a viewing before Friday’s sale.

The RAF decided to sell the two airframes following the closure of the Red Arrows’ base, RAF Scampton, last year – they have moved to nearby RAF Waddington. The Gnat had been kept in a heritage collection at Scampton, having previously stood at the gates of several other RAF stations since the 1970s. It never actually flew with the squadron during its years of service.

Metcalfe can deliver the aircraft to the successful buyers for a fee.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Bruce Rollinson went along to capture the Red Arrows for possibly the last time they are available for public viewing.

1 . RAF Red Arrows for sale: They've been relocated from RAF Scampton Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2 . RAF Red Arrows for sale: The replica BAE Hawk Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3 . RAF Red Arrows for sale: The cockpit Photo: Bruce Rollinson

4 . RAF Red Arrows for sale: Information about the Folland Gnat Photo: Bruce Rollinson