Edinburgh will be hosting King Charles III’s Scottish coronation and as part of the celebrations, Red Arrows will fly over Yorkshire later today.

Today (July 5) will honour the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during the National Service of Thanksgiving.

The Honours of Scotland will be retrieved from Edinburgh Castle and taken to St Giles’ Cathedral by a ‘People’s Procession’ which consists of 100 people that represent aspects of Scottish life.

Members of the royal family will travel from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to the cathedral in the ‘Royal Procession’ along the Royal Mile.

Red Arrows display on Armed Forces Day Scarborough. (Pic credit: Paul Atkinson / PA)

The King will be presented with the Honours, a 21-gun salute and a Red Arrows flypast following a service of thanksgiving at the cathedral.

The Red Arrow display route will begin over Edinburgh Castle to the Palace of Holyroodhouse and will also fly over the east coast of Scotland and England as well as the North Yorkshire Coast.

They will directly fly over two areas in Yorkshire and could be spotted by other Yorkshire residents who live in coastal towns of Staithes, Robin Hood’s Bay, Whitby and mainland areas of East Lutton, Westwang and North Dalton.

Exact times Red Arrows will fly over Yorkshire

Today a round of displays will fly across Scotland and England - here are the areas in Yorkshire they are set to fly over.

- South West of Weaverthorpe, North Yorkshire - 12.28pm

- East of Scarborough - 4.07pm