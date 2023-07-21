All Sections
Remains of 12th-century Yorkshire castle and Scheduled Ancient Monument to be gated after damage by illegal metal detecting and off-road bikers

The Environment Agency is to install gates at the site of a medieval castle in Yorkshire following damage caused by illegal metal detecting and off-road biking.
By Grace Newton
Published 21st Jul 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 11:14 BST

Repairs to Swine Castle Hill near Hull, the site of 12th-century Bransholme Castle and a Scheduled Ancient Monument, have now begun.

Damage to the mound of the motte and bailey castle was discovered and attributed to motorbike riders accessing the site and the activities of ‘nighthawkers’.

The works are being undertaken alongside a major flood alleviation scheme for the Holderness Drain nearby.

Dirt bike tracks clearly visible on the motte of Bransholme CastleDirt bike tracks clearly visible on the motte of Bransholme Castle
Dirt bike tracks clearly visible on the motte of Bransholme Castle

Pedestrian access to the castle, built around 1200 by Sir John Sayer, will be improved as part of the project. The motte remains visible today, though the buildings have gone.

Two deep areas of erosion ‘scars’ caused by digging to create dirt ramps will be repaired. A large divot was even carved out of the mound by the sump guard of a 4x4.

Three kissing gates which will allow access on foot but block motorbikes will then be installed. Archaeologists will supervise the work.

The Hornsea Rail Trail from Hull to the coast passes close to the 800-year-old monument. In its heyday, the castle was sited in an area of poorly drained land, and would have almost been an island until drainage in the area was improved.

