The Environment Agency is to install gates at the site of a medieval castle in Yorkshire following damage caused by illegal metal detecting and off-road biking.

Repairs to Swine Castle Hill near Hull, the site of 12th-century Bransholme Castle and a Scheduled Ancient Monument, have now begun.

Damage to the mound of the motte and bailey castle was discovered and attributed to motorbike riders accessing the site and the activities of ‘nighthawkers’.

The works are being undertaken alongside a major flood alleviation scheme for the Holderness Drain nearby.

Dirt bike tracks clearly visible on the motte of Bransholme Castle

Pedestrian access to the castle, built around 1200 by Sir John Sayer, will be improved as part of the project. The motte remains visible today, though the buildings have gone.

Two deep areas of erosion ‘scars’ caused by digging to create dirt ramps will be repaired. A large divot was even carved out of the mound by the sump guard of a 4x4.

Three kissing gates which will allow access on foot but block motorbikes will then be installed. Archaeologists will supervise the work.

