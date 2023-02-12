Retro Hebden Bridge: Home of Happy Valley pictured in these archive shots during the 20th century

The series’ success has shone a light on the town and on Halifax, with many visitors flocking to the market town. Hebden Bridge was once a powerhouse in the wool industry. The steep hills of the town and the fast flowing streams of the Calder Valley meant the town was ideal for weaving mills in the 19th and 20th century. During the war years, the town became a home for evacuees from the cities, and later in the 1970s and 1980s, the town saw and influx of artists, writers and musicians. who turned the town into the creative hub it is today.