Retro Hebden Bridge: Home of Happy Valley pictured in these archive shots during the 20th century

It is now firmly ‘on the map’ due to the success of Happy Valley, but Hebden Bridge has always been a jewel in Yorkshire’s crown.

By Rebecca Marano
3 hours ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 10:56am

The spectacular series finale of Happy Valley, written by Sally Wainwright, who grew up in nearby Sowerby Bridge, aired this week. The show received rave reviews from critics and fans alike, particularly for the performances of Sarah Lancashire and James Norton.

The series’ success has shone a light on the town and on Halifax, with many visitors flocking to the market town. Hebden Bridge was once a powerhouse in the wool industry. The steep hills of the town and the fast flowing streams of the Calder Valley meant the town was ideal for weaving mills in the 19th and 20th century. During the war years, the town became a home for evacuees from the cities, and later in the 1970s and 1980s, the town saw and influx of artists, writers and musicians. who turned the town into the creative hub it is today.

We took a look through The Yorkshire Post archives to find these old photographs of Hebden Bridge.

1. Hebden Bridge in the 1930s

An undated photograph of Hebden Bridge in the 1930s from our archives.

Photo: Halifax Courier

2. The 1940s

This aerial shot was used in The Yorkshire Post 1949 calendar. However, the photographer took the shot on September 24, 1947.

Photo: YPN

3. A birds eye view

A view of the Yorkshire town of Hebden Bridge, circa 1950. (Photo by Alex Watkinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Photo: Alex Watkinson

4. A wintry scene

Hebden Bridge covered in snow on December 16, 1965.

Photo: Halifax Courier

