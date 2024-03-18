Retro Yorkshire: Amazing black and white photos show what Yorkshire railways looked like in the 20th century

These pictures show what Yorkshire railway stations looked like 100 years ago.
Published 18th Mar 2024, 17:20 GMT

While the 19th century saw Yorkshire’s growth with the increased population and Industrial Revolution in coal, textile and steel, living conditions diminished in the industrial towns due to overcrowding.

With the outbreak of cholera in 1832 and 1848, development was made by the end of the 1800s when modern sewers and water supplies were introduced. As a result, multiple railway networks were established in Yorkshire to reach remote areas.

These photos depict the vast work done to introduce railway transport to the region in the early to mid 20th century.

The annual cleaning and painting of the York station roof in December 1934.

1. Cleaning and painting at York Station

The annual cleaning and painting of the York station roof in December 1934. Photo: Imagno / Getty Images

An LNER locomotive at Ripon station in 1930.

2. Ripon Station

An LNER locomotive at Ripon station in 1930. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

A TV crew on location at York Railway Institute, filming Top Town in 1956.

3. Filming Top Town at York Railway Institute

A TV crew on location at York Railway Institute, filming Top Town in 1956. Photo: Borthwick Institute / Heritage Images / Getty Images

An ingot mould was about to leave Sheffield on a London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) goods train in 1928.

4. LNER goods train at Sheffield Station

An ingot mould was about to leave Sheffield on a London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) goods train in 1928. Photo: Crouch / Topical Press Agency / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

