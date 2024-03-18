While the 19th century saw Yorkshire’s growth with the increased population and Industrial Revolution in coal, textile and steel, living conditions diminished in the industrial towns due to overcrowding.
With the outbreak of cholera in 1832 and 1848, development was made by the end of the 1800s when modern sewers and water supplies were introduced. As a result, multiple railway networks were established in Yorkshire to reach remote areas.
These photos depict the vast work done to introduce railway transport to the region in the early to mid 20th century.
