The next step in bringing a historic Yorkshire pub back to life has been made as the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) has submitted latest plans for its renovation.

The Harrogate Arms, which was originally set in pleasure gardens in the landmark attraction RHS Garden Harlow Carr, has laid empty for a decade. The RHS was given permission to turn it into a cafe in 2019, but the latest planning application will see the landscape around the building developed to “re-establish the historic connection” to Harlow Carr.

Originally built in 1844 by then-owner of the estate Henry Wright, the Harrogate Arms was also a well-known live music venue in the 1990s. RHS plans to turn the building into a cafe using produce from the kitchen garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nearby Bath House building serves as an exhibition and event space within the garden, and areas around the building will also be landscaped as part of the plans. The RHS says the application, which also includes plans to divert a public right of way, means work on the cafe can begin early next year should it be accepted.

Harrogate Arms

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of RHS Harlow Carr Liz Thwaite says: “We are delighted to be at the final stage of seeking approval of our plans for the Harrogate Arms. This project has been a long time in the making, as we wanted to create something fresh and exciting for our visitors that celebrates our rich heritage. We hope that our members and visitors will lend their support to our application.”