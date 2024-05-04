Ripon cathedral choir: Rising from the ashes with international tour after folding because of two few boys

Now, two years after it was reformed, the choir's director of music is taking it home to Bavaria on members’ first international tour.

Just a few years ago parts of the choir had folded as it faced a shortage of boys, but after scouting for talent in surrounding small schools it has nearly quadrupled in size.

Director of Music Dr Ronny Krippner said: "We've been overwhelmed with the response, to see such a high appetite for music making in a very rural area of North Yorkshire. That wasn't foreseen - suddenly the numbers of really capable young people went up to a level we didn't expect. It opens up possibilities that just weren't achievable beforehand."

A group of women are attempting the Yorkshire Three Peaks to raise funds in support of the Ripon Cathedral Choir's international trip.

Post pandemic the girls’ choir at Ripon Cathedral was dwindling and the boys’ choir had folded altogether, with just 20 boys and girls instead singing services together. Now, numbers have been boosted to 71, including 26 boys and three scholars, following visits to 39 schools in surrounding towns and villages over the past 18 months. The youngest are in Year 3, and their musical education - with early rehearsals - can feature classical song, mediaeval charms or modern composers.

The choir recently recorded a CD for this coming Christmas and hosted its first Carol Service - in German - last year.

This June 4, the cathedral is to host a summer organ festival, and choristers sing at services through the year. Now, this summer's tour will see them sing at Munich Cathedral, Regensburg Cathedral and Waldsassen Basilica.

Families are paying a portion of the costs but fundraisers are underway to fund subsidies, ensuring all children of age can attend. There have been sponsored haircuts, chocolate tombolas, a bingo night, and a gruelling Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to raise money.

Ripon Cathedral's Choir in action.

Walker Elaine Gisbourne said: “When an opportunity like this arises, for the choristers to take a once in a lifetime trip, we believe nothing should stand in their way."

And Dr Krippner said the choir will be "wonderful" cultural ambassadors, taking the very best of English Cathedral Music to renowned German centres.

And when it comes to the Cathedral Choir's success, he said the young choristers are "bucking a trend".

"Quite a lot of cathedrals are dumbing down their music and Ripon is doing the opposite," he said. "This is wonderful. We are, at the moment, bucking a trend.

Cathedral choristers fundraise with a tombola.Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"It's important that Ripon does its bit. It means that at least for our area, young people get a chance at singing. For us to be able to offer that should be celebrated. We should shout it from the rooftops."