Ripon Civic Society have opposed plans to build a new cafe and toilets in the grounds of Ripon Cathedral on the site of a medieval palace.

The new refectory, song school, shop and storage building has been proposed for the Minster Gardens – which are overlooked by several listed buildings – by the Diocese of Leeds, who have also planned the felling of 10 trees as part of their planning application, including a ‘veteran’ beech.

The Minster Gardens has been public green space for more than two centuries, and was the location of the Archbishop of York’s subsidiary palace at Ripon in the Middle Ages. It is surrounded by the Old Courthouse, Old Deanery and Courthouse Museum. The palace was cleared in the 1830s after a period of use as a poorhouse.

The Civic Society said in a statement: “The proposed location of a new structure to the north of Ripon Cathedral to serve as much-needed extra accommodation for the Cathedral’s mission is strongly criticised.

The Minster Gardens and Courthouse Museum

“The Society has long supported the Cathedral’s aim to provide space for a song school, refectory, shop, toilets and storage space. The Society also agrees that any new building should be to the north of the Cathedral rather than the south. It cannot, however, support the intended position of the proposed new building, as set out in the latest planning application.

“The Cathedral’s intention is to build a two-storey structure on part of the public open space known as Minster Gardens. This is an area of grass and mature trees that has been a green space to the north of the cathedral for more than two centuries. It is surrounded by important Ripon listed buildings.

“The proposal will take up approximately half the open space and will involve the felling of at least 10 trees which currently contribute to the green nature of the site. One of the trees proposed for removal is a large beech tree in the centre of Minster Gardens, recognised as ‘entering veteran status’ and graded A1. Proposals to plant new trees elsewhere – many of them outside the city – are intended as an attempt to offset the loss of these trees.

“The site of the proposed structure, which will abut Minster Road, is currently owned by Harrogate Council and will pass to North Yorkshire County Council in April. It is protected as open space by policies in the Harrogate District Local Plan and in the Ripon Neighbourhood Plan.”

Co-chair David Winpenny added: “The Civic Society was set up more than 50 years ago to safeguard the city and to encourage good, long-term development. We are, therefore, very disappointed that Ripon Cathedral has decided that it needs to take away an important open space in the city and to propose a building that will dominate the Cathedral’s north side and detract from its setting, as well as affecting the setting of the nearby listed buildings and resulting in a significant loss of trees.

“This will be one of the most important interventions in the city for many years, and construction on this historically open site cannot be accepted without a fuller consultation of all interested parties in the city, and beyond, than appears to have been carried out until now.

‘We have already urged the Cathedral authorities, which has environmental as well as spiritual responsibilities, to build a new structure on the former Stoneyard, next to Minster Gardens. This is already in the Cathedral’s ownership, and a new building sited there would be both less dominating and more able to act as a welcome entrance to the Cathedral estate from Ripon’s main car park.”

The Cathedral management described the area of land proposed for the development as ‘neglected’ with trees that blocked visitors’ views.

Ripon Cathedral said: “Ripon Cathedral Renewed stems from a shared vision for an inclusive development of the city’s Cathedral Quarter for the benefit of all residents and visitors.

“Increasing and greatly improving the public green space to the north side of the cathedral has been a central consideration.

“After years of development and following expert advice, the planning application submitted to Harrogate Council is for a new building which will house a song school, community space and toilet facilities, including the only adult changing facilities in the city for those with disabilities, along with a refectory and shop.

“It will be set within newly landscaped grounds and this scheme will increase biodiversity and public open space.

“While requiring the removal of 11 trees, this has been considered very carefully and the cathedral will plant 300 trees at an agreed site at Fountains Abbey to offset this action.