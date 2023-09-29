Ripon Spa Baths could become commercial space with new apartments if plans given green light

Plans have been submitted to convert part of Ripon Spa Baths into commercial space and to build new apartments on the site.

The former swimming pool building would be demolished under the plans.

The Grade II-listed baths opened in 1905 but it was put on the market by the now-abolished Harrogate Borough Council due to the construction of the new Jack Laugher Leisure and Wellness Centre on Dallamires Lanes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 117 years of service to Ripon, the baths closed for good in November 2021.

Ripon Spa Baths (1).

Plans to bring the buildings back to life have been submitted this week by Ripon-based Sterne Properties.

The developer wants to create new commercial and residential space as part of a conversion of existing buildings, demolition of the swimming pool, and construction of a new building.

Planning documents state that a new use for the baths is “urgently needed” to reopen the historic building to the public and reverse years of decay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the pool, built in 1936, is in “extremely poor condition” because water has entered the building’s masonry and corroded the steel frame.

Ripon Spa Baths

Under the plans, the swimming pool building would be demolished so that the original spa building can be extended and converted into two commercial units. It will also allow for a larger Spa Gardens and courtyard to the rear of the site.

A boiler tower would be converted into an office building with three small suites and a ground-floor meeting room.

A new residential building would be erected to provide four apartments and car parking.

History of the baths

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ripon’s baths were the last English spa to be opened and were originally served by spa water pumped from Aldfield, four miles away.

The opening ceremony was held on 24 October 1905 and it is still the only spa to have been opened by a member of the Royal Family, Princess Henry of Battenberg.