There was a time when wooden lifeboats with oars and sails were launched into the sea to attend to those in trouble.

These days, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is saving lives on motor-powered, all-weather lifeboats, with state-of-the-art technology and communications.

It’s fair to say then, that much has changed since the RNLI was founded 200 years ago in 1824.

But one thing has remained the same – the courage and commitment of crews, who between them have saved more than 144,000 lives at sea.

The tales from some of those crew members have already been shared as part of a 200 voices podcast series launched in August this year in the run up to the RNLI’s bicentenary on March 4, 2024.

Their stories sit alongside those told by fundraisers and volunteers as well as testimony from people who have been helped by the RNLI.

In one episode, former Whitby coxswain Pete Thomson, who joined the crew in 1966, tells listeners about the Rohilla rescue that took place in Whitby in 1914. The hospital ship got into difficulty as it was heading for Dunkirk to bring wounded soldiers back home during the First World War.

There are still more stories to come on the podcast over the next few weeks, with an episode being released each day for 200 days.

"Expect stories of kindness, courage and pride, all sharing how the charity's lifesavers have made a difference - and continue to help save lives today,” the RNLI said.

In Yorkshire, Whitby RNLI is at the heart of a special collaboration to mark the charity’s 200 years.

Dogwood Productions, based in the town, is one of just two theatre companies nationally which has partnered with the RNLI to celebrate the occasion and is working on a new musical that will include stories of the town’s lifeboats over the years. Facing the Waves is set to tour in autumn 2024.

When the project was announced earlier this year, Dogwood director Antony Bellekom said: “The lifeboat in Whitby is at the heart of the town and we know the community are proud of and grateful for the service it has given over so many years.

Whitby's all-weather lifeboat was called out to help tow a broken down pleasure boat during the fundraising at Whitby Lifeboat Weekend. Saturday 5 August. Picture: Ceri Oakes

“The lifeboat is about ordinary people doing extraordinary things. The anniversary marks two centuries worth of tales of bravery, sacrifice and triumph.

"In that sense, it’s a gift for people creating theatre, with an amazing richness of stories.

"But it’s not all about the past: just as the seas off our coast will always have the potential to take lives, the tradition of volunteering goes on and that is something we certainly want to reflect.”