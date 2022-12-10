A former bank in Sheffield city centre could become a hotel after the listed building went on the market.

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) closed its Church Street branch opposite Sheffield Cathedral in October this year, saying demand had fallen too much due to the growth of online banking to justify keeping it open. The attractive Grade II-listed building, which dates back to 1866/67, has now gone up for sale for offers of over £575,000.

The sales brochure describes the property as an ‘excellent redevelopment opportunity’ with the potential for a wide range of future uses including ‘residential, offices, hotel, retail and leisure’, subject to obtaining planning permission. The building has 9,910sqft of floor space spread across the basement and the ground, first, second and third floors.

It is located beside the former Cole Brothers department store at the corner of Fargate and Church Street, where the ground floor is being used as a fashion outlet, having previously been a Pret a Manger cafe.

