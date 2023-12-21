A treasured heritage is held in the museums and vaults that forge a way to share objects' pasts.

Ryedale Folk Museum has unveiled a new initiative inviting individuals to 'Adopt an Object' from its diverse collection, perhaps as presents in time for Christmas. Hannah Highsted and a Bargeware Tea Pot from the mid 19th Century. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Now, to protect their futures too, some can be 'adopted' for a spell as rare Christmas gifts.

The Ryedale Folk Museum, an open-air museum set within six acres of the North York Moors National Park, is home to some 40,000 objects.

With next year to mark 60 years since its founding, 60 objects are to be put up for adoption from delicate Georgian shoes to a tractor from the wartime years.

Rosie Barrett, events co-ordinator, said this was a chance to support the museum while placing a stake in its heritage future.

"We are a charity, a museum that cares for the collection for the people of Ryedale and the North York Moors," she said. "There are some really nice stories here.

"And it's about being a part of our history, going forward, so the money we raise can help care for the collection and keep these stories going for the next 60 years and beyond."

The Adopt an Object campaign sees supporters select an artefact that fits their interests, or those of a loved one. Adoptions start from £25 for the year.

There's a gingerbread mould, a lacemaker's candle stool, or a beekeeper's hat and veil. Little badges, that children collected as they foraged for rose hips in the post-war years.

Then a quirky 'moustache cup' as testament to Victorian invention. It comes complete with a small ledge in its rim, to keep a gentleman's whiskers dry while he sipped hot beverages.

Most curious of all is an Iron Age roundhouse, which can be adopted for £1,000, coming with its own guided tour. The star though is ‘Stang End’, a thatched cruck cottage originally from Danby, which was moved stone by stone to the museum in the 1960s.

Museum director Jennifer Smith said teams were "absolutely committed" to preserving this heritage for generations to come.

“We have brought together this selection of 60 objects to help us raise funds to care for this special and unique heritage," she said. "As I’m sure we can all appreciate, there’s a great deal of work to be done.”

For Mrs Barrett, she shared the story of a "beautiful" crook that once belonged to moorland shepherdess Rose Farrow, who tended her flock in Hutton-le-Hole her whole life from 1911. It was donated by her nephew after her death, at the age of 97.

"She was so well known in the area," said Mrs Barrett. "It's all these stories, that are retained, that we want to share.

"It's been really nice for us as well to share stories we might not tell very often. We are so grateful for the support we get, from volunteers and our community," she added. "We thought, at this time of year, they might make quite a sweet or quirky Christmas present."