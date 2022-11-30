Saltaire Living Advent Calendar 2022: All the best photos of festive window trail in Yorkshire mill village

The Saltaire Living Advent Calendar is back.
The window decorating trail has been a part of mill village life since 2006, and this year 56 buildings are taking part, including 15 businesses and community spaces alongside private homes. They are illuminated from December 1, with one new window being opened each evening until Christmas Eve.
Windows are illuminated from 4-10.30pm each evening, and all remain lit until January 1.
1. Date: 30th November 2022.
Picture James Hardisty.
Saltaire Living Advent Calendar, display with two of the windows designed by Level 3, City and Guilds, Floristry students from Shipley College, one, in the three windows at the Mill Building , and the other at Saltaire Bridal both on Victoria Road. Pictured Tracy Butterfield, owner Saltaire Bridal, finishing her window display before the switch on.
Pictured Tracy Butterfield, owner Saltaire Bridal, finishing her window display before the switch on.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Date: 30th November 2022.
Picture James Hardisty.
Saltaire Living Advent Calendar, with one of the first window display's to go live designed by Level 3, City and Guilds, Floristry students from Shipley College in the three windows at Mill Building , Victoria Road, Saltaire, Bradford. Pictured (left to right) Katie Robertson, Izzy Spilsbury, and Jess Darkens.
One of the first window display's to go live designed by Level 3, City and Guilds, Floristry students from Shipley College in the three windows at Mill Building , Victoria Road, Saltaire, Bradford. Pictured (left to right) Katie Robertson, Izzy Spilsbury, and Jess Darkens.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Date: 30th November 2022.
Picture James Hardisty.
Saltaire Living Advent Calendar, with one of the first window display's to go live designed by Level 3, City and Guilds, Floristry students from Shipley College in the three windows at Mill Building , Victoria Road, Saltaire, Bradford. Pictured Izzy Spilsbury, working on her display.
Floristry students from Shipley College in the three windows at Mill Building , Victoria Road, Saltaire, Bradford. Pictured Izzy Spilsbury, working on her display.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Date: 30th November 2022.
Picture James Hardisty.
Saltaire Living Advent Calendar, with one of the first window display's to go live designed by Level 3, City and Guilds, Floristry students from Shipley College in the three windows at Mill Building , Victoria Road, Saltaire, Bradford. Pictured Izzy Spilsbury, working on her display..
Pictured Izzy Spilsbury, working on her display..
Photo: James Hardisty