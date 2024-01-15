Saltburn Cliff Tramway: Video shows black smoke billowing out of historic lift as firefighters battle blaze
Firefighters scrambled to Saltburn Cliff Tramway at around 10.30am on Monday (Jan 15) after staff opened up and saw smoke billowing from the 140-year-old building. Fortunately no one was hurt in the blaze and the two trams were half-way up the cliff so escaped any damage.
It is not clear what caused the blaze but it is understood fire investigators believe faulty electrical wiring may be to blame. Redcar and Cleveland Council said staff spotted smoke coming from the tramway when they opened the station in the morning.
The distinctive landmark opened in 1884 and is the oldest water-balanced cliff 'funicular' still in operation in Britain and the second oldest in the world. It closed during the pandemic and was shut for several years after a maintenance test but re-opened in June 2022.
A Cleveland Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Three fire engines are currently in attendance from Redcar, Saltburn, and Skelton. Four breathing apparatus (BA) and a hose reel are in use. Crews remain on scene."
A Redcar and Cleveland Council spokesperson said: "Staff found smoke coming from the Tramway when they opened the station at around 10.30am. No-one was injured and the Promenade remains closed in the area around the Tramway while the Fire Brigade deals with the incident."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.