All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Sangam Festival: Bringing the curious sport of tent pegging to Yorkshire

An ancient sport popularised by cavalry in the Indian subcontinent has seen a gathering in Heckmondwike for a fascinating fixture.
Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 21st Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

Tent pegging, where riders gallop to spear a wooden peg fixed in the ground, can prove a test of horsemanship where only the best can succeed.

The competition was organised by Ali Shan Rupyal Tent Pegging Club, in association with Radio Sangam and Sangam Festival.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yesterday's festivities certainly proving fast-paced and adventurous. Qaisar Mahmood, Sangam Festival director, said it had been a fabulous day.

Ali Shan Rupyal Tent Pegging Club event with Radio Sangam and Sangam Festival., Heckmondwike. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 20th August 2023 Ali Shan Rupyal Tent Pegging Club event with Radio Sangam and Sangam Festival., Heckmondwike. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 20th August 2023
Ali Shan Rupyal Tent Pegging Club event with Radio Sangam and Sangam Festival., Heckmondwike. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 20th August 2023

This is a sport that is very popular in Pakistan, but for many people yesterday's display was the first time they'd seen it in action.

"It's pomp and ceremony, a bit like Medieval jousting," he said. "It is a spectacular sport, at such high speed."

Three charities are to benefit from a share of proceeds, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Community Foundation, and the Deaf Children's Society.

Mr Mahmood said it had been wonderful to bring something a little bit different to the area through Sangam Festival.

"It has been a fabulous day,” he added.

Related topics:YorkshirePakistan