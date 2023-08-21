Sangam Festival: Bringing the curious sport of tent pegging to Yorkshire

An ancient sport popularised by cavalry in the Indian subcontinent has seen a gathering in Heckmondwike for a fascinating fixture.

Tent pegging, where riders gallop to spear a wooden peg fixed in the ground, can prove a test of horsemanship where only the best can succeed.

The competition was organised by Ali Shan Rupyal Tent Pegging Club, in association with Radio Sangam and Sangam Festival.

Yesterday's festivities certainly proving fast-paced and adventurous. Qaisar Mahmood, Sangam Festival director, said it had been a fabulous day.

Ali Shan Rupyal Tent Pegging Club event with Radio Sangam and Sangam Festival., Heckmondwike. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 20th August 2023

This is a sport that is very popular in Pakistan, but for many people yesterday's display was the first time they'd seen it in action.

"It's pomp and ceremony, a bit like Medieval jousting," he said. "It is a spectacular sport, at such high speed."

Three charities are to benefit from a share of proceeds, Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, Community Foundation, and the Deaf Children's Society.

Mr Mahmood said it had been wonderful to bring something a little bit different to the area through Sangam Festival.