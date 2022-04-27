The reinstallation of the renovated carriages and chassis will return to the Central Tramway, on Foreshore Road, on Wednesday, May 4.

Foreshore Road will be closed from 6am, between the Spa Bridge roundabout to Eastborough, to allow a 50-tonne crane to lift the pieces back.

The initial date for the reopening of Central Tramway was Easter weekend, however, due to some issues the date was postponed.

Scarborough Tramway Cliff lift. (Pic credit: Richard Ponter)

The company said: “There’s been a four/five week delay from our initial schedule due to issues with the fabrication and galvanising of the new chassis but we’re confident that the upgrade will be well worth the wait.”

The revamp means that it was the first time in 140 years that the carriages have been removed from the site.

They were removed by crane, as many people observed along the seafront.

The project has been managed by Martin Hudson of specialist engineering firm Wheelsets UK, and he said: “This has been a very challenging project with many hidden surprises along the way, along with the inevitable daily delays and difficulties due to current issues with the supply of equipment and services.

The carriages and chassis were taken to a specialist yard in Rotherham to be fully rebuilt under the expertise of Martin Hudson, managing director at Wheelsets UK.

The carriages will be receiving new floors, ceilings, lights, seats and brakes, as the vehicles suffer badly from weather-related corrosion in their exposed cliffside location, as well as damage caused by seagull droppings.