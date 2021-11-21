Milly Hardwick, who's in Year 8 at school, has left the competition envious of her "beginners luck" as she strikes gold almost every week.

She's now become a poster girl for metal detecting despite being some four decades younger than the typical detectorist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mum Claire, 48, said: "On a couple of digs people have gone 'oh God, she's here now so we might as well go home!'"

The amateur metal detectorist is just 13

Milly, from Mildenhall, Suffolk, made an astounding discovery of an axe hoard dating back to 1300 BC on just her third time out in a field near Royston, Herts.

Archaeologists had to excavate the find - made up of 65 pieces - and Amelia took Monday off school to formally sign it over to the local coroner.

Claire said: "A lot of people have said it's a once in a lifetime find.

"The other metal detectorists are really pleased for her."

Milly, who wants to be an archaeologist, said: "Last Sunday when we were out someone stopped and looked at me and said 'are you the one who found the axe hoard?'

"And then another person came up to me and did the same thing."

The schoolgirl makes discoveries "every time" as she goes out each weekend in the fields of East Anglia with dad Colin, 51, who's been metal detecting for four years.

Milly said: "Whenever I go out I find stuff. I've found a gold-plated button and a Queen Elizabeth coin.