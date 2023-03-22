Extraordinary volunteers across Yorkshire who have overcome adversity or discovered creative ways to help their community are to be honoured as champions for the King's Coronation.

The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) has launched the Coronation Champions Awards for volunteers, one of a number of official projects to mark the crowning of King Charles III’s on May 6.

Now the King's representatives for the region in Yorkshire's four Lord-Lieutenants are seeking nominations to honour those who have made a difference.

His Majesty King Charles’ representatives in Yorkshire are Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire James Dick, Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire Jo Ropner, Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire Dame Hilary Chapman and Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire Ed Anderson.

Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Ed Anderson

Mr Anderson explained: “The Coronation Champions Awards will recognise a diverse group of volunteers from different backgrounds and communities across the UK and we would love to see Yorkshire’s volunteers celebrated for the amazing contributions they have made and continue to make. If you know of someone who has overcome adversity or found creative ways to support their local community, then please, nominate them for a Coronation Champion award.”

The deadline for nominations, for volunteers over the age of 14, is Sunday April 2, via the Royal Voluntary Service website.

Nationwide, 500 volunteers will be chosen, with award including recognition with a special pin and signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

There will also be opportunities for some Coronation Champions volunteers to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden Party.

Mr Anderson added: “The categories for consideration include supporting older people, supporting young people and children and sustainability and the environment.