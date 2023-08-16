Second World War medals awarded to Yorkshire man returned to his family

Second World War medals awarded to a man from Ossett have been reunited with his family after the woman who bought them asked for help from the local community.

Sidney Chappell signed up for the RAF reserves so was called up when war broke out, and served in Egypt.

His medals were bought by Irene Jones at an antiques fair in Lechlade, in Gloucestershire, in a box marked Mr S Chappell, 'Broadley Villas, Belgrave Street, Ossett.'

Ms Jones then determined to reunite them with Mr Chappell’s family and found the Facebook group, Ossett Through The Ages (OTTA)', posting photos of the medals and asking for help in finding more information about the man they were given to.

Sidney Chappell

Members of the group started the hunt for Mr Chappell and one of them, Paul Laycock, discovered more about him, using the service number found on his fibre dog tags.

Others also posted details about Mr Chappell’s family, including his wife, Mary and children Christopher and Judith, and the belief that Sidney had died more than 50 years ago.

Another member, Roger Hepworth, said he grew up at 2 Broadley Villas, next door to the Chappells.

He said: “Sidney and Mary (nee Oldroyd) were the parents. Sidney used his motorbike to travel to work at the Coal Board offices at Old Roundwood Colliery. Christopher passed away some years ago, but I am still in touch with Judith."

His involvement led to the connection with Mr Chappell’s daughter, Jude Ledger, who now lives in Altrinham.

"Dad achieved the rank of corporal before being released in 1946, he got the general handout of medals but was also mentioned in dispatches for his service in Egypt,” she said.