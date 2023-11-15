Sheffield Castle: More money needed to transform city’s historic birthplace

Plans to transform the historic birthplace of Sheffield, which are beginning to take shape, will need more money to complete them.

The Castlegate area, which includes the medieval ruins of Sheffield Castle, will form the centrepiece of the Gateway to Sheffield proposals for the ancient city centre where Castle Market used to stand.

A report to Sheffield City Council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee meeting tomorrow (November 15) says that the share of the government’s £17m Levelling Up Fund money earmarked for the project will no longer cover the entire cost of the proposals for Castle Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These include creating a new public park showcasing the ruined castle gatehouse and uncovering part of the River Sheaf that has been hidden for decades. The proposals also involve new buildings that would be used to attract businesses into the city.

The impressive glass-domed hall inside Canada House in Sheffield city centre, which as Harmony Works will house music teaching and performance spaces

The committee report says: “What is clear is that the full design for the Castle site requires additional funds beyond those available in the Levelling Up Fund programme in order to deliver the ambitions for the site.

“Without additional funds, hard choices would be needed on which elements of the design should be delayed to a future date.”

An application has been made to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority to approve use of its Gainshare funding from the government to help cover the costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Construction firm Keltbray has been named as the lead contractor for the site.

There is also news of S1 Artspace, which originally intended to create an outdoor gallery like the Yorkshire Artspace at Park Hill as part of the project. That plan has been scrapped and the organisation, which is now based at Hallam University’s Lab4Living building on Fitzalan Square, is planning to buy a building that is currently on the market instead.

S1 Artspace, which is now partnering with the university, will turn the building into a gallery plus artists’ studios and associated uses.