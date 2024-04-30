Shipley Clock Tower: Bid made for divisive building to be given listed status

Shipley Clock Tower is the subject of an application by the 20th Century Society.

It wants to see the 1960s building, described as “a totem of mid-century modern design” given protection from ever being demolished.

If Historic England grants the listing it will mean the tower will have the same status as many of Bradford’s grand Victorian buildings.

The 20th Century Society is a heritage group dedicated to protecting the country’s post war buildings, and has recently helped the former Richard Dunn Sports Centre centre achieve a Grade II listing.

The society told the Telegraph & Argus it applied for the listing after hearing about the work planned to revitalise Shipley’s Market Square.

The clock tower was built in the early 1960s, and the society says it was a historically significant attempt “to revitalise a struggling, de-industrialised northern town centre”.

Over the years the tower and its unique design have divided opinions.

Last year Bradford Council published its draft development framework for Shipley, which set out aspirations for the town’s future.

Suggestions included redeveloping the market hall and creating a new viewing platform in the tower.

The 20th Century Society’s listing application says: “Listing would help to ensure that any proposals to adapt the clock tower and potentially redevelop the surrounding area are done in a way that conserves the significance of the building.

“The market hall is of architectural interest as a well-preserved, high-quality ‘festival style’ building, its clock tower having landmark qualities and a strong civic presence.

“The clock tower stands up very well against listed post-war examples and would bring value to the group as none of those already listed are located in the North of England.

“The clock tower to the market hall survives remarkably well. It is a landmark of a post-war re-built town centre.”

A spokesman for the 20th Century Society said: “Shipley’s Clock Tower (built 1960-61) is a fabulous, Festival of Britain-style totem of mid-century modern design.

The recent plans for the transformation of the Market Square should really help revitalise the Civic Quarter, and the longer term aspiration to have a viewing platform in the tower would be a terrific addition.

All the post-war clock towers that are nationally listed are in the South of England or the Midlands, with none in the North of England – adding Shipley to that list would help redress a glaring regional imbalance, and celebrate a much-loved local landmark.”