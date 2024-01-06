Shop front installed on listed building without consent has 'crude appearance'

A shop front installed on a listed building without planning permission has a “crude appearance” – according to Conservation officers.

Bradford Council this week refused a retrospective planning application for a replacement shop front at 12 Rawson Place – a Grade II listed building now operating as Milan’s Gold. An identical application was refused last year, and the second was submitted by Mr Holan in November.

The plans said the work, which includes roller shutters and replacement aluminium frontage, was “in keeping” with the property. It also referred to nearby listed buildings in “Blackburn town centre.”

Conservation officer Jon Ackroyd was consulted on the application, and said: “Parts of the shopfront window framing have been crudely cut out and replaced in aluminium. This however does not extend across the whole width of the shopfront. The aluminium frames are crude and incompatible with the age and character of the host property.

12 Rawson Place in Bradford

“The unbalanced appearance, poor proportions and crude appearance harm the listed building. The shopfront replaces a far superior installation which complemented the listed building.”

Refusing the application, planners said: “The building has been listed as it is a building of special interest, warranting every effort to preserve it. The harm caused by the changes is not balanced by any public benefit. The proposal has not addressed the previous reasons for refusal and appears to be almost an identical resubmission.”

Councillor Si Cunningham had objected to the plans. He said: “The unauthorised shopfront is wholly incompatible with a listed building, especially in an area which is benefitting from significant National Lottery Heritage Fund investment.

