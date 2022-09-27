The Sistine Chapel exhibition landed in Leeds this autumn with one visitor describing it as "better than the real thing”.

Rather than travel to Italy and venture into the world’s smallest city to queue for the world-renowned exhibition, instead visitors can head to Holbeck to experience this life-size exhibition up close.

Barnsley-based Diane Hall, who has previously visited Italy where she was hurried through the Sistine Chapel after long queues, made the shorter journey up the M1 to visit the exhibition.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Leeds.

Mother-of-two Diane said: "It was interesting, given that you're hurried through the actual chapel in Rome and you don't get to find out what experts believe Michelangelo was saying through his paintings.”

She said this version was much more accessible for people who wouldn’t normally appreciate the art work without the explanations this exhibition gives.

Diane said: “I could never be an art expert. How they come up with their interpretations beats me.

While she had already viewed Michelangelo’s famous frescoes in person, Diane added her experience in Leeds was “better than the real thing”.

Held at Versa Studio Leeds, visitors can learn more about the famous paintings, sculptures and architecture displayed in the Vatican City’s Sistine Chapel.