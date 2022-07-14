Humber Field Archaeology, a consultancy contracted to carry out excavations on behalf of Hull City Council and National Highways, shared recent images taken at the site, near The Deep.

Volunteers have been assisting in cleaning the monument and both 19th-century and earlier features of the structure are now visible.

The South Blockhouse fortress was built in the 1540s as part of the Hull Castle complex to guard the harbour mouth on the River Hull from hostile shipping. It had a unique 'clover leaf' design and during a period when European powers were at peace it was decommissioned and became a prison instead. It was demolished in the 1860s.

Part of the foundations of the South Blockhouse of Hull Castle

A visitor attraction will be opened on the site once the conservation work is completed.

Back in 2019 a large section of an ancient cast-iron cannon was found under a car park next to The Deep.

Volunteers are able to work with the dig team during a three-month community project this summer.

Remains from both the 16th and 19th centuries have been exposed

Hull Castle - a history

Hull Castle was an artillery fort built to defend the eastern side of the River Hull during the reign of King Henry VIII, when tensions with France were high. There were two supporting blockhouses, North and South.

Both blockhouses had their own guns and were linked to the castle keep by a curtain wall and moat. The town was responsible for the defences.