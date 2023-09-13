The Seaside Heritage Network’s 2023 Bucket and Spade List has been published and on the list is Yorkshire venue South Cliff Gardens.

South Cliff Gardens based in Scarborough was voted the seventh best heritage site out of 10.

The Seaside Heritage Network has announced its inaugural Bucket and Spade List, the top 10 favourite seaside places and experiences as voted for by members of the public.

The Bucket and Spade List was revealed in the setting of Blackpool Winter Gardens on September 11, 2023 when the top three finalists were awarded with certificates by designer and seaside regeneration expert Wayne Hemingway MBE.

South Cliff Gardens.

Founding member of the Seaside Heritage Network, Dr Kathryn Ferry, said how important it was to see people and communities getting involved in the vote: “There is a strong nostalgic element to these finalists but that’s no bad thing, it shows how embedded the seaside holiday and seaside resorts are within our island culture.

“Too often, these towns get bad press but it’s time to change perceptions and celebrate the joy and entertainment the seaside has brought to generations of Britons.

“Embracing the power of seaside heritage to connect with people anew can help places that have been suffering social and economic problems. Morecambe Winter Gardens and Dreamland Margate are examples of the potentially transformative power of seaside heritage and we congratulate all of our worthy finalists - not least the donkeys!”

One voter stated their reasons for choosing South Cliff Gardens: “The stunning coastal views, beautiful gardens, beautifully restored historic shelters to sit in for picnics or shade, wonderful traditional cafe halfway down, all the activities of the beach and the Spa buildings at the bottom, and finally a historic tram ride to get back up the hill.”

Community engagement officer at North Yorkshire Council, Gemma Alexander, said of the news: “We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to have made it onto the top 10 of the Bucket and Spade List, it’s a huge privilege to be included.

“We would like to extend an enormous thank you to everyone who took the time to vote for us. The gardens have recently undergone a significant transformation thanks to the backing of the National Lottery Heritage and Community Funds and fantastic local support.