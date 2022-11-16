Special tours will visit the inner workings of one of Yorkshire's last working windmills

People are being invited to take a look at the inner workings of one of the county’s last working windmills.

Museums Registrar David Marchant pictured inside Skidby Mill, near Hull, where the public can see the workings of the Millhouse. Picture by Simon Hulme 1st November 2022

Sessions are being run for small groups to explore Skidby Windmill.

The much-loved local landmark has been without its sails for two years now after they were sent away for restoration, and East Riding Council say they want to offer visitors a “unique opportunity” to see a little bit more “behind the scenes”.

Volunteers will be escorting visitors on December 3 and January 7 to the stone floor, where massive sets of stones were used to grind grain into flour when the mill was operating.

Skidby Mill, near Hull, where the public can see the workings of the Millhouse. Picture by Simon Hulme 1st November 2022

Museums registrar Dr David Marchant said: “As the mill is currently not working, whilst we await the return of the sails, we wanted to offer visitors a little extra ‘behind the scenes’.

"So we are trialling some Saturday openings of the stone floor over the winter period initially.

“Because of the limited size of the space, groups are limited to four people at a time and we advise all visitors to wear appropriate footwear, such as boots or trainers, as the visit will involve climbing a steep ladder.”

Skidby, which celebrated its 200th anniversary last year, is one of only two working windmills left in Yorkshire – the other is Holgate Windmill, in York. "It is early 19th century, but before the Victorians,” said Dr Marchant. “Like most historic buildings, it’s all different phases. Some of the stones are later, one is World War Two when they were shifted to animal foodstuffs rather than flour.”

The Thompson family owned the mill for over a century, before handing it to Beverley Rural District Council for a nominal £1 in 1968.

The council still hasn’t a date for when the sails are going back.

An East Riding Council spokesperson said: "We are still awaiting a date from the millwrights for the installation of the sails at Skidby Mill.

"We would like to reassure our visitors that we are in regular contact with the millwrights, and we will announce the date of the reinstallation as soon as we know it."

Meanwhile this Saturday sees the opening of an exhibition at the mill delving into the long history of fakes.

“Fakes” features items as varied as contemporary forgeries of Roman coins, a Victorian “Meissen” tea set, modern copies of Prehistoric flint tools and designer fake Louis Vuitton handbags.

Objects come from East Riding Museums, as well as loans from the council’s Trading Standards team – seized in raids - North Lincolnshire Museums and private collections. The exhibition was originally shown at Sewerby Hall.