Spitfire in Yorkshire: Exact date and time the RAF aircraft will fly over Ripon during Tractor Fest 2023

Tractor Fest returns to Newby Hall in Ripon this weekend and a Spitfire plane is set to fly over as part of the celebrations.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:29 BST

The first event of Tractor Fest took place in 2007 when 360 exhibits participated, it has grown each year and now attracts more than 1,600 exhibits from all over the country and further afield.

The event is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association and showcases vintage tractors and engines. It is held at Newby Hall and Gardens.

Tractor Fest attracts in excess of 12,000 visitors a year who observe more than 1,000 tractors on display.

A Second World War Lancaster bomber and spitfires fly in formation. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)A Second World War Lancaster bomber and spitfires fly in formation. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)
A Second World War Lancaster bomber and spitfires fly in formation. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

It hosts a variety of entertainment, crafts, food and drink and includes gardens, adventure playground, dolls house and teddy bears exhibitions.

This year, the event will take place on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11, 2023 from 10am to 4pm.

The RAF’s Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will be flying over Ripon during the festival.

Schedule of RAF Spitfire in Yorkshire

The famous fighter aircraft of the Second World War Spitfire will fly over Ripon.

On Sunday, June 11, the flypast will take place, weather permitting.

The Tractor Fest team along with visitors of the event will fondly remember previous flypast which have seen Europe’s only flying Avro Lancaster Bomber fly over the show in 2019 and a Hawker Hurricane in 2022.

The flight should take place between 2.46pm and 3.16pm that day.

