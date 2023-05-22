It looks for all the world like this cherished Spitfire has led a charmed and cossetted life.

But nothing could be further from the truth, for this machine crashed into the ground in France in May 1943.

The pilot thankfully survived. He parachuted out before it hit the ground, but such was the speed of the descent that he was blinded for a few weeks by the air pressure.

Amazingly, he is still alive and living in Canada, no doubt thanking his lucky stars.

Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Spitfire BS410, which was damaged in May 1943 and lost in France for 60 years, it was rebuilt and took back to the air in 2022 as a 2 seater, the Mark 9 Spitfire will operate out of east leeds airport during the summer, where people will be able to exeriance the thrill of a flight in a spitfire, with spitfires.com

Equally amazingly, the aircraft was pulled out the soil and rebuilt. Originally a single-seater, it has been converted into a twin-seater.

When Yorkshire photographer Charlotte Graham took to the skies above the county, she had a relatively serene experience. Exciting no doubt, but certainly without the risk to life and limb that its pilot endured 80 years ago almost to the day.

This is Spitfire BS410. It now operates out of East Leeds Airport, better known to many as the former RAF Church Fenton where Spitfires took off in anger. Now they take off for nostalgic sorties for everyone it seems has a Spitfire story: many people tell how their grandfathers flew them or how other relatives helped build them.

During the Second World War Church Fenton had two Polish Air Force Squadrons that were responsible for the safety of Yorkshire and the air defence of the Yorkshire coast.

Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Spitfire Over Yorkshire Coast and travelling up to Whitby

Matt Jones of Goodwood-based Spitfires.com said: “We have four Spitfires and it is amazing how many people have stories to tell about them. They have quite incredible connections which never fail to thrill.”

He added: “Understanding the importance of the role the Spitfire played in defending Yorkshire and the surrounding area in World War Two, it’s a great honour to bring one back to Leeds East to allow people to experience flights over their home turf, in this icon. Probably the famous aircraft ever built. It is a bucket list experience that I guarantee no one will be disappointed with.”

Spitfire flight experiences are offered around the county with flights over and around York, the Humber, the Peak District, the Yorkshire Dales and the Lake District.

The aircraft cruises at 210mph so can cover a significant distance in a short period of time.

Church Fenton once hummed with the engines of Hurricanes and Spitfires. The redeveloped former RAF station now offers executive handling and elite aviation for safe, discreet and reliable travel by helicopter and business jet.