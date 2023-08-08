The final touches are being made to a new memorial garden in Hull to remember the city’s lost trawlermen.

The memorial at St Andrew’s Quay is dedicated to the 6,000 men who who lost their lives at sea in the last 150 years.

The work has been commissioned by STAND: St. Andrew’s Dock Heritage Park Action Group and the focal point is in the shape of a ship’s bow and incorporates the original corten steel sculpture of 13 trawlermen created by Peter Naylor, installed in 2017.

Ruth Creasey, chair of STAND, said: “It’s great to see the city’s memorial to the Lost Trawlermen of Hull finally come to fruition after over 20 years of fundraising and setbacks.

“STAND are truly grateful to everyone who has supported us on this journey. It is sad to think that Ron Wilkinson, STAND chairman until his passing on April 4 2023, will not see the fruits of his hard work and commitment.

"But I am absolutely sure he would be proud of the completed memorial and what it will mean to the people of Hull, especially to those who have lost loved ones at sea. The memorial will be a legacy to Ron and to all those people who have been involved in the history of the memorial project but who have sadly passed away.”

Throughout the memorial garden there are special features to reflect Hull’s fishing industry and a montage of photos that show the life and challenges of working at sea.

Hull Maritime, the project transforming some of the city’s maritime treasures, awarded STAND a grant to create and install the three information boards as part of the memorial.

Coun Mike Ross, l eader of Hull Council, said: “It’s great to see the memorial garden nearing completion.

"It has been made possible because of STAND’s continued dedication and commitment as well as the support and generous donations received by individuals, local community and businesses.